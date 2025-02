Valentine’s Day Shooting Suspect Sought

DAUPHIN COUNTY – Police in Dauphin County are investigating a Valentines Day shooting. Around 9 a.m. on Friday, February 14, officers responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Lincoln Street in Steelton. The suspect is described as a female who is driving a gray SUV. Police released a photo of the suspect. Anyone with information on the incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Steelton Police by calling 717-939-9841 or emailing Cpl. Martin at kmartin@steeltonpa.com.