“V-Toll” Legislation Passes PA House Panel

HARRISBURG – A bill to better protect travelers on the PA Turnpike was approved by the state House Transportation Committee. House Bill 2139 would require notification of an E-ZPass account holder the first time they incur a “v-toll.” V-tolls are issued to customers when their E-ZPass transponder is not detected. In 2021 alone, over 200,000 Pennsylvanians were charged v-tolls. Under the bill, notice would include information about proper placement, replacement of the device, and notification that failure to correct the issue may result in additional v-tolls and fees. The commission would also have to establish a process to appeal v-tolls. The bill also makes changes to improve toll collection and increase penalties against drivers who either don’t pay or evade tolls. A driver’s vehicle registration could be suspended after four unpaid tolls, rather than the current six, and after $250 in unpaid tolls instead of the current $500. The statute of limitations to collect an unpaid toll is increased from three to five years after the violation was committed. The bill is now before the full House.