US Senate Fails To Codify National Abortion Law

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the America First Policy Institute issued a statement from President and CEO Brooke Rollins after the United States Senate failed to codify Roe v. Wade into law. Rollins said, “Today, the Left failed in their extreme quest to legalize taxpayer-funded, on-demand abortion up until the moment of birth. Commonsense Americans will never support the murder of a baby today that could have been naturally born tomorrow. This liberal agenda goes against the very nature of our country and its established belief in the inalienable right to life. The fact this vote took place and already passed the House underscores the Left’s agenda is out of touch with mainstream America, and highlights our need to forge paths of compassion, support, and care for both lives involved— the mother and baby— in these difficult circumstances.” A recent polling memo prepared for AFPI showed only 17% of voters support the Left’s extreme plan for tax-payer-funded abortion up until the moment of birth.