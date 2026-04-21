Upgraded Equipment For Pennsylvania’s EMS Workforce

ALTOONA – Over the last three years, the Shapiro Administration has invested nearly $56 million so Pennsylvania’s EMS agencies can purchase the equipment they need to keep patients safe and stable during an emergency. Department of Health (DOH) Secretary Dr. Debra Bogen highlighted the critical need for continued funding and explained how an additional $6 million investment in Governor Josh Shapiro’s 2026-2027 proposed budget will do just that. Secretary Bogen said, “When Pennsylvanians call 911, they expect well trained and well-equipped EMS professionals to address their health crisis. Investing in up-to-date equipment and the training to use it doubles-down on EMS’s ability to improve a patient’s condition before reaching a hospital, which can make the difference between life and death.”