Updated Insurance Law Terms Signed Into Law

HARRISBURG – Legislation to remove outdated language from PA’s insurance laws was signed into law by the governor. Act 9 of 2025 aligns PA law with modern terminology to address individuals with disabilities with respect. Current laws in PA, such as the Insurance Company Law, include language such as “physical handicap” and “mental retardation.” While these terms were once commonly used, they are now widely regarded as outdated. The new law addresses the need for more respectful language such as “physical disability” and “intellectual disability.”