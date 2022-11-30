Update On Lancaster County Shooting

LANCASTER COUNTY – Authorities in Lancaster County have released updated information regarding a shooting in Akron Borough. As West Earl Township Police continue to investigate the incident on High Street, authorities report that the shooting was not self-inflicted as some social media and other media sources first reported. This is an isolated incident involving mishandling of a firearm by juveniles. The 16-year-old victim is still being treated by medical professionals from a gunshot wound, but is expected to make a full recovery. West Earl Township Police say no charges have been filed at this point.