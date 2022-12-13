Update In Sunday’s Lancaster Shooting

LANCASTER – Lancaster Police say a third person suffered gunshot wounds after a Sunday night shooting in the city and that the shooter responsible for the incident is in custody.. Officers responded around 8 p.m. to the 300 block of E. Liberty Street and located two victims, both suffering from gunshot wounds. They were conveyed to a local hospital for treatment of what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries. As officers were searching the surrounding area for a possible suspect in the shooting, they found a third victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound in a foot alley in the 400 block of Ice Avenue. That subject was conveyed to a local hospital and is in critical condition. The investigation continues and police plan to release more information today.