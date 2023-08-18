Update In Bel Air, Maryland Homicide Case

BEL AIR, MD – The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in identifying an individual in connection with the August 5 homicide of Rachel Morin, who was murdered while walking on the Ma & Pa Trail in Bel Air, Maryland. DNA from the crime scene came back with a match to a suspect involved in a Los Angeles home invasion and assault. Authorities released pictures and a video of an unknown male about five foot nine, 160 pounds, between 20-30 years of age, dark hair, muscular build, and is believed to be of Hispanic decent. Officials say the photo given is not current and the suspect’s hairstyle may have changed. They believe he could be connected to other violent crimes in other states. Anyone who can identify the man or has additional information is asked to contact the Harford County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 410-836-7788 or via email at Rmtips@HarfordSheriff.org.