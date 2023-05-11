Upcoming Click It Or Ticket Campaign

PALMYRA BOROUGH, PA – Beginning May 15th and running through the end of June 4th, the Palmyra Borough Police Department will be participating in PENNDOT’s Click it or Ticket campaign. Officers will be conducting education and enforcement details during this period. Special attention will be given on Monday, May 22nd which is the date of the National Border to Border campaign involving all police departments Nationwide to focus on seat belt enforcement. Additionally, Pennsylvania is conducting a Statewide, coordinated enforcement effort between PA State Police and Municipal Law Enforcement agencies. This will take place on Thursday, May 25th. For more information on the Click it or Ticket campaign as well as seat belt information, please check out the following link from PENNDOT –

https://www.penndot.pa.gov/TravelInPA/Safety/TrafficSafetyAndDriverTopics/pages/seat-belts.aspx.