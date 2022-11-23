Up To $4,000 Reward Offered For Information Regarding Baral Jewelers Robbery

HARRISBURG – Dauphin County CRIMESTOPPERS has offered a reward of up to $4,000.00 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for committing a robbery on November 10, 2022. On that date at 6:40 PM, Swatara Police responded to a report of a robbery that just occurred at the South Asian Grocery Store located at 5450 Derry Street, Harrisburg. Upon arrival, officers learned seven black males wearing mostly black clothing and masks entered the grocery store and then an attached jewelry store, Baral Jewelers and Gift Center. Three of the males brandished firearms. Employees and customers of the stores were monitored by some of the suspects while their conspirators stole money from the grocery store cash register and dozens of pieces of jewelry from the jewelry store. Some of the suspects were armed with hammers and similar objects which were used to smash the glass display cases in the jewelry store. All of the suspects fled the area together utilizing two vehicles which are believed to be a white Audi SUV and a white or silver BMW SUV (or very similar vehicles). It is believed an additional two suspects waited in the associated suspect vehicles while the robbery was being committed. Detectives are currently investigating this robbery. If you have information to share, you may do so by submitting a tip through CrimeWatch or by calling the police station at 717-564-2550. You may remain anonymous if you so desire.