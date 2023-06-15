University Of Delaware Settles Campus Shutdown Lawsuit

DOVER, DE (AP) – The University of Delaware has agreed to pay $6.3 million to settle a lawsuit over its campus shutdown and the halting of in-person classes amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Court papers filed this month indicate that some 21,000 current and former students who paid tuition in the spring 2020 semester could receive cash reimbursements. In settling the case, the university continues to deny any wrongdoing. The settlement awaits final court approval. It calls for plaintiffs’ attorneys to receive $2.1 million in fees and up to $250,000 for expenses. The five named plaintiffs will be paid $5,000 each as class representatives. The remainder will be distributed equally among class members.