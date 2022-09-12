Universal Free School Breakfast For PA Students

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf announced a $21.5 million plan to provide universal free school breakfast for 1.7 million students across the state this school year. The Universal Free Breakfast Program will go into effect on October 1 and run through the end of the 2022-23 school year. Over 1.7 million PA children enrolled in public schools, intermediate units, charter schools, career and technology schools, and child care institutions that participate in the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs will benefit from the state-funded program. Interested schools that do not currently participate can find information for applying on the Department of Education’s website.