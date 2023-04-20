Universal FAFSA Completion To Empower PA Students/Families

HARRISBURG – More families would have access to vital information on financial aid packages for college and job training programs under a plan proposed by Sen. Scott Martin of Lancaster & Berks Counties. The proposal would require high school seniors to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid or FAFSA, which determines eligibility for federal, state, and school financial aid, including grants, scholarships, loans, and work-study programs to help students pay for higher education, career and technical education, certificate programs, and more. Those who choose not to complete the application could opt out on a form provided to parents or guardians. Martin says some students are not completing the FAFSA because they don’t believe they can afford college. They may not realize that aid is available for career training and certificate programs. Creating a universal FAFSA requirement will ensure all students understand the type of aid available to them so they can make an informed decision about their education and career training options.