Unemployment Rate In Pennsylvania Hits Record Low

HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate has fallen to a new record low, dropping 4% for the first time since record-keeping began. The state Department of Labor and Industry said today that the rate fell one-tenth of a percentage point to 3.9% in December. The national rate was 3.5% in December, as the number of people seeking unemployment benefits in the U.S. reached a four-month low last week. That’s a sign that employers are holding on to their workers amid the Federal Reserve’s efforts to tamp down inflation. In Pennsylvania, payrolls and the workforce grew, but remain below record levels reached before the COVID-19 pandemic.