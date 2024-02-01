Undercover Sting Nabs Lancaster County Man

LANCASTER – A Lancaster County man was sentenced to 16 months to five years in prison after pleading guilty to charges after being caught in an undercover sting by the Lancaster County Human Trafficking Task Force. 24-year-old Benjamin Gill of East Lampeter Township pleaded guilty to counts of patronizing a victim of human trafficking, statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors, and other charges. Gill was also sentenced to five years of probation following his prison term and must register as a sex offender with PA State Police for 25 years. The Human Trafficking Task Force conducted an undercover detail in April 2023. Gill responded to an online ad and began communicating with an undercover detective. Gill was taken into custody at the agreed-upon meet-up location.

