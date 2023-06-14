U.S. Transportation Secretary Visits Damaged I-95 Section

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is promising to help repair the damaged section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia as quickly as possible and says the damage will likely raise shipping costs because truckers must now travel longer, pricier routes. Buttigieg visited the site Tuesday where a tractor-trailer hauling gasoline flipped over on an off-ramp and caught fire. The body of the truck driver was pulled from the wreckage. The Philadelphia medical examiner identified him as 53-year-old Nathan Moody. For now, I-95 is closed in both directions. PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll said demolition work is continuing around the clock and that his agency will release a replacement plan for the roughly 100-foot section