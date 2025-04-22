U.S. Supreme Court Hears Maryland Religious Freedom Case

WASHINGTON, DC – The U.S. Supreme Court is scheduled to hear oral arguments today in a Maryland case pitting parents against their public school. The Mahmoud v. Taylor case features a group of Christian and Muslim parents challenging a requirement that their children in Montgomery County Public Schools must participate in LGBTQ instruction in violation of their religious beliefs and their First Amendment right to exercise their freedom of religion. The county stated that parents can not opt out their children from the instruction. Parents appealed after lower courts denied a request by the plaintiffs for a preliminary injunction ordering the district to allow the children to opt out. The nation’s highest court agreed last year to take up the case.