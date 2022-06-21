“Tyler’s Law” Cracks Down on Fentanyl Dealers

HARRISBURG – Sen. Doug Mastriano plans to introduce Tyler’s Law to target drug dealers who peddle fentanyl resulting in fatal overdoses. Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid drug, but 50 to 100 times more potent. Fentanyl is often sold as a counterfeit for other drugs. CDC data shows over 100,000 fentanyl and opioid related deaths in 2021, a 15% increase from 2020. The epidemic is worsening here in PA. Under PA’s current “drug delivery resulting in death” statute, defendants often cut deals for lenient sentencing and little to no jail time. Under Tyler’s Law, anyone selling or distributing fentanyl resulting in a death would face a mandatory minimum 25-year sentence upon conviction. The bill is named for 18-year-old Tyler Shanafelter, who overdosed and died on fentenyl-laced drugs. Mastriano said “we must send a message to drug dealers that if you kill Pennsylvanians through the sale of fentanyl, you will be spending most of the rest of your life in prison.”