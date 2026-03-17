Tying Minimum Wage To Annual COLA Received By Legislators

HARRISBURG – Legislation will be proposed by Allegheny County Rep. Emily Kinkead and Philadelphia County Rep. G. Roni Green which will increase the minimum wage in the Keystone State by the same percentage calculated for the salaries of members of the PA General Assembly. The lawmakers say it’s shameful that members of the state Legislature have seen a more than 45% increase in salary over the last 17 years while the minimum wage has remained unchanged. The General Assembly last acted to increase the minimum wage in 2006 with the current minimum wage at $7.25 per hour. By linking the two, this means that the annual cost-of-living adjustments received by state lawmakers will raise the minimum wage at the same rate. The lawmakers said if we are getting a raise from taxpayers, then taxpayers should get a raise, as well. A co-sponsorship memo is being circulated seeking support of the proposal.