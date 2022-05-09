Two York County Armed Robberies By Same Actor

YORK COUNTY – Police in York County are investigating two recent armed robberies in the Mt. Rose Avenue area that are believed to have been committed by the same actor. On Wednesday, May 4 around 11:47 p.m., a man robbed the A-Plus Sunoco located at 1300 Mt. Rose Ave. On Thursday, May 5 around 11:56 p.m., the suspect robbed the Central Mart at 1200 Mt. Rose Ave. The suspect had a black handgun during both robberies and wore a clear plastic glove on his right hand and no glove on his left hand. He is described as a black male with bright hazel eyes, about five foot nine to 6 feet tall, with a thin build. He was wearing black pants, a gray hoodie, black shoes, and a face mask during both robberies. Anyone with information is asked to call Spring Garden Township Police at 717-843-0851.