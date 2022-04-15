Two Victims Identified In Wednesday York Shooting

YORK – A Wednesday night shooting in York has claimed the lives of two men. Around 11:17 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of W. Market Street and provided medical aid to 27-year-old Jordan Simpson of Springettsbury Township, who sustained a gunshot wound. Simpson died at the scene. A short time later, officers received a call that two more shooting victims arrived at an area hospital. One of those victims, a 34-year-old male sustained a gunshot wound and is expected to survive. The second victim, 30-year-old Miguel Roman of York, died. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact York City Police at 717-846-1234.