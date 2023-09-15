Two Victims Identified In Dover Township Shooting

YORK COUNTY – The York County Coroner’s Office has identified the two victims involved in a murder-suicide in Dover Township on Wednesday. It happened in the 4100 block of Strawbridge Court. Authorities say 31-year-old Devon Elias of Prince Georges County, Maryland gained entrance to the Dover Township residence of 29-year-old Megan Saunders. The two reportedly shared a child together. Police say Saunders had a PFA against Elias and Elias had a scheduled court hearing on Wednesday in Maryland. Elias shot Saunders and remained in the home for several hours before taking his own life. No one else was in the home at the time.