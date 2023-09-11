Two Vehicle Crash In Harford County

ABINGDON, MD – Maryland State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a bus that occurred this morning in Harford County. Ten children, traveling on a KinderCare 15 passenger mini-bus, were transported to the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air for treatment of their injuries. A driver and a 1-year-old child, traveling in a Honda Accord, were taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore for treatment. Shortly after 8:30 a.m., troopers responded to the area of Maryland Route 924 (Emmorton Road) and Bel Air South Parkway for the report of a two-vehicle crash involving a bus. According to a preliminary investigation, the bus was traveling north on MD 924 while the Honda was traveling southbound. Authorities say the Honda was attempting to make a left turn onto Laurel Bush Road and failed to yield the right of way, subsequently causing the bus to crash into the passenger side of the Honda. Police say the crash remains under investigation.