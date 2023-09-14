Two Teens Face Charges In Lancaster Death

LANCASTER – Two Lancaster County teens will face prosecution in the August killing of 31-year-old Johan Parra in Lancaster. 18-year-old Jayziah Echevarria of Lancaster waived his preliminary hearing and faces criminal homicide, robbery, and other charges. 15-year-old Jomar Santos of Leola, who was 14 at the time of the killing, had criminal homicide and five related charges bound over to the Lancaster Court of Common Pleas following a preliminary hearing. Santos also faces robbery, carrying a firearm without a license, and other charges. Officers discovered Parra deceased next to a car in the 400 block of St. Joseph’s Street on August 2 around 11:53 a.m. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office determined Parra’s cause of death to be a gunshot wound and manner of death to be homicide. Photos and videos from the Lancaster Safety Coalition showed both Santos and Echevarria wearing all black, walking to the area of the killing, running away from the scene, concealing firearms in their sweatshirts, and returning together to a home in the 500 block of W. Vine Street where they were later arrested by police.