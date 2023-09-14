Two Separate Murder-Suicide Cases In York County

YORK COUNTY – York County authorities are investigating two separate cases of murder-suicide. The first happened Tuesday evening in the 4600 block of Shaffers Church Road in Codorus Township. 60-year-old April Rehbein was found deceased outside from an apparent shooting. Her husband, 69-year-old David Rehbein was discovered inside deceased of an apparent self-inflicted wound. The second incident occurred Wednesday afternoon in the 4100 block of Strawbridge Court in Dover Township. A 31-year-old male and 29-year-old female were found deceased inside a residence after an apparent domestic incident. Their identities have not yet been released.