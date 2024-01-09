Two Perish In York County Fire

YORK COUNTY – Two people have died after an explosion and fire in York County. The incident happened yesterday morning in the 2400 block of Black Rock Road in West Manheim Township. Authorities responded to a structure fire and discovered the body of a 79-year-old man. The Deputy Coroner responded to Hanover Hospital for the death of a 4-year-old boy who was also involved in the blaze. Their identities have not yet been released. The Fire Marshall determined the fire was caused by careless smoking and the 79-year-old victim was in a wheelchair and smoking in a closed garage while on oxygen. The oxygen tanks subsequently exploded. Several other people in the home were taken for treatment. West Manheim Township Police are investigating.