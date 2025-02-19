Two People Nominated To Shapiro Administration

HARRISBURG – Gov. Josh Shapiro announced the nominations of Dr. Carrie Rowe to serve as state Education Secretary and Jessica Shirley to serve as Secretary of the PA Department of Environmental Protection. Rowe currently serves as Deputy Secretary of Elementary and Secondary Education at PDE. Rowe brings 25 years of public education experience and has provided strategic guidance on structured literacy, workforce readiness, teacher recruitment and retention, and student mental health. Shirley, who is the Acting Secretary of DEP, served as Policy Director, where she helped direct the agency’s work addressing PFAS contamination, the Chesapeake Bay cleanup, energy conservation, and environmental justice.