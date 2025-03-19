Two PA Special Elections Next Week

HARRISBURG – Two special elections are slated to take place next week here in PA. Voters in Lancaster County’s 36th District will determine who fills the state Senate seat that Ryan Aument relinquished to work for PA U.S. Sen. Dave McCormick. Republican Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons is running against Democrat James Andrew Malone, the mayor of East Petersburg Borough. A third candidate running for the post is Libertarian Zachary Moore. Regardless of who wins that race, the PA Senate will remain in a Republican majority. Voters in a western PA House district will be filling a vacancy and deciding which party will control the House. The 35th District race pits Democrat McKeesport Police Officer Dan Goughnour against volunteer firefighter and current White Oak Borough Council President Chuck Davis, the Republican. Since Democrat Rep. Matt Gergely died in January, the House has been deadlocked at 101 to 101.