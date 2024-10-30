Two PA Bills Become Law

HARRISBURG – Two bills were signed into law by Gov. Josh Shapiro. One impacts first responders while the other honors Vietnam War veterans. Senate Bill 365, now Act 121, allows first responders, such as firefighters, police officers, emergency medical technicians, and paramedics – to access workers’ compensation benefits for a post-traumatic stress injury or PTSI. Current PA law requires a first responder to prove there were “objective abnormal working conditions” to establish a PTSI claim. That standard is often difficult to meet. The new law would create clearer criteria for establishing a PTSI claim. It would require diagnosis from a licensed psychiatrist or psychologist. Senate Bill 1160, now Act 124, to would place March 29th as Vietnam War Veterans Day in PA. In 2012, President Obama signed a presidential proclamation, designating March 29th as the annual observance of Vietnam War Veterans Day.