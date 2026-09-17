Two Nabbed In Lancaster County Burglary

LANCASTER COUNTY – Two Berks County individuals were arrested after they were caught burglarizing a Lancaster County home. On September 16 at 7:29 a.m., Ephrata Police responded to the 500 block of S. Windy Mansion Road in West Cocalico Township. The homeowner contacted police after observing someone on their property that was recently damaged in a house fire in August. Officers located 33-year-old Amanda Shuman of Blandon sitting in the passenger side of a vehicle parked in the driveway at the residence. Shuman told police she was there with 30-year-old Shawn Mead of Reading, who was inside the fire damaged home. Police found Mead inside and admitted he did not know the property owner. Mead was arrested and found with items from inside the home in his pockets. He was also found to be in possession of several grams of Methamphetamine. Both Shuman and Mead were arrested, processed, and arraigned. They were both committed to Lancaster County Prison.