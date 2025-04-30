Two Nabbed In Drug Trafficking Operation

CECIL COUNTY, MD. – Maryland State Police arrested two Maryland men, seized multiple firearms, including one reported as stolen, and illegal drugs as part of a months-long, combined law enforcement investigation into a drug trafficking operation in Cecil County, Maryland and southern Lancaster County, PA. The accused are identified as 34-year-old Alishawaine Monk of Port Deposit and 45-year-old Ronald Dugger of North East. The two are being held without bail at the Cecil County Detention Center. During an investigation, in partnership with PA State Police, troopers identified Monk and Dugger, and several locations connected to the drug trafficking organization. On April 17, troopers executed search warrants on their residences and related storage units, resulting in the seizure of 10 firearms, bags containing cocaine, crystal meth, drug packaging materials, along with multiple magazines, firearm accessories, and ammunition. The investigation remains active and ongoing.