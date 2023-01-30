Two More Tour Stops For Bipartisan PA House Workgroup

HARRISBURG – PA House Speaker, Berks County Rep. Mark Rozzi announced the next two stops in the statewide listening tour of the bipartisan Speaker’s Workgroup to Move Pennsylvania Forward convened to create bipartisan operating rules for the House and break partisan gridlock in Harrisburg. The third tour stop will be from 2 – 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at the Eric J. Barron Innovation Hub, 123 S. Burrowes St. in State College. The fourth and final tour stop will be 6 – 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, in the Snyder Room on the Third Floor of the Sheehy-Farmer Campus Center of Kings College, 116 N. Main St. in Wilkes-Barre. The group will be joined by representatives from interested groups and survivors of childhood sexual assault. The public is also invited and will be able to speak during a public comment period at the beginning of the session. The event will also be live-streamed online.