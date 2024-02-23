Two More Seek PA U.S. Senate Seat

HARRISBURG (AP) – Two more candidates are filing paperwork to appear on PA’s primary ballots for U.S. Senate as Democrat Sen. Bob Casey seeks a fourth term. Brandi Tomasetti, a Republican from Lancaster County, and William Parker, a Democrat from Allegheny County, both filed paperwork before a court-ordered deadline. Both Tomasetti and Parker had gone to court to challenge the state’s rejection of the paperwork they had filed previously. Besides Casey, previously filed candidates are David McCormick, the ex-hedge fund CEO who narrowly lost the 2022 GOP primary to Dr. Mehmet Oz, and Republican Joe Vodvarka, whose petitions are being challenged in court. PA’s primary election is April 23.