Two Missing York County Teens Sought

YORK COUNTY – Police in York County are searching for two missing teens. 14-year-old Madison Santana lives with her family in Dover. On January 17, she was observed on surveillance video walking from her home and entering an unknown silver SUV. She did not have a cell phone on her when she left the home. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Northern York County Regional Police at 717-467-8355 or by email at tips@nycrpd.org. The second missing person is 14-year-old Justin Smith of Windsor Township who has been missing since January 10. He is believed to still be in the York area. If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact York County Regional Police at 717-741-1259, ext. 120. Callers may remain anonymous.