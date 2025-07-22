Two Missing Juveniles Sought By Dauphin County Authorities

DAUPHIN COUNTY – Police in Dauphin County are seeking the public’s help in locating two missing juveniles. Lower Paxton Township Police are searching for 15-year-old Khristian Robinson. He was reported missing from his residence in the 6200 block of Springknoll Drive on Sunday July 20. Khristian is believed to be in the Steelton area. He is described as being 5’10” tall and weighs approximately 185 lbs. Swatara Township Police are attempting to locate 13-year-old Maurice Jackson, who was last seen leaving his residence in the 500 block of State Street in Swatara Township on July 20 around 12:00 p.m. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of both is asked to contact Dauphin County 911.