Two Missing Girls Sought In Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY – Dauphin County authorities are attempting to locate two missing teens. 17-year-old Terra Braun is a white female that has been missing since January 11. She was last known to be in Lancaster City, but has not returned home. The second is 16-year-old A’layaisha Bartow. She is black female that has been missing since Sunday, January 15.. She was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, unknown color pants and red and black Air Jordan sneakers. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either girl is asked to call 911 or Susquehanna Township Police at 717-652-8265.