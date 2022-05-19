Two Long-Time York County Lawmakers Lose In Primary

YORK COUNTY – Two incumbent Republican York County state representatives lost their bids for reelection in Tuesday’s PA primary. Rep. Stan Saylor, who chairs the House Appropriations Committee, was defeated by Wendy Fink, who criticized Saylor’s voting to raise the gas tax, supporting Gov. Wolf’s bloated budgets, and voting in support of PA’s mail-in voting law. Saylor was elected to the state House in 1992. The other lawmaker defeated in the primary was Rep. Keith Gillespie, who lost to Joe D’Orsie, who ran as a citizen wanting to serve the public, bring about change, and not a career politician. Gillespie was elected to the PA House in 2002 and chairs thew House Game & Fisheries Committee.