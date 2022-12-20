Two Lawmakers Propose No Tax Dollars To Break Up Unions

HARRISBURG – State Reps. Chris Rabb of Philadelphia County and Dan Miller of Allegheny County are drafting legislation that would prohibit the use of public money to bust unions. Modeled after similar legislation in New Mexico, the legislation would amend the Public Employee Relations Act to prohibit public and state-related employers from spending taxpayer dollars for union avoidance or union busting activities. The lawmakers say unions have been a keystone in the fight for improved workplace safety, increased wages, employer-provided healthcare, and retirement benefits. We should ensure that union votes are able to be made free from intimidation by public or state-related employers who would seek to infringe upon that right using taxpayer dollars.