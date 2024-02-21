Two Lancaster County Schools Address Threats

LANCASTER COUNTY – Threats at two Lancaster County schools were investigated. Susquehanna Regional Police received word yesterday of a note left in a bathroom at Donegal High School involving a threat. District administrators and officers locked down the school and thoroughly conducted a search. The lock-down concluded shortly after 2 p.m. after police determined that the school was safe. There will be an increased police presence on campus for the remainder of the week. Penn Manor High School suffered a false threat. On the evening of February 19, Penn Manor administrators were made aware of a rumor of a threat to the high school. The rumor spread quickly and without discretion on social media. Administrators worked with Millersville Borough Police and trusted adults in the community to determine that there was no validity to the threat.