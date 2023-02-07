Two Lancaster County Men Charged For Child Sexual Abuse

HARRISBURG – Acting PA Attorney General Michelle Henry announced the filing of criminal charges against five individuals, two from Lancaster County, for the sexual assault and exploitation of children. In each case, all of the defendants and their victims were members of Jehovah’s Witness congregations. The first Lancaster Countian, 42-year-old Abimael Valentin-Matos is alleged to have assaulted a 15 year-old girl. The second, 44-year-old Norman Aviles is alleged to have molested at least three young children between the ages of five and ten. Matos has been arrested and detained while Aviles is still at large. The arrests today follow charges filed against four other members of Jehovah’s Witness congregations in October 2022.