Two Lancaster County Aggravated Assault Cases Under Investigation

LANCASTER COUNTY – Two aggravated assault incidents are under investigation in Lancaster County. The first happened Feb. 1 around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Diem Road and Snake Lane in Salisbury Township. A victim encountered a gray car that passed him aggressively, then forced him to stop. The driver of the gray car approached the victim, pulled them from their vehicle, and began striking them. The driver of the gray car claimed they had a gun and would shoot the victim. The driver of the gray car was described as a white male with a light buzz cut, about 6 feet tall and 200 pounds and wearing glasses. Another occurred shortly after 1 a.m. on February 2nd in Earl Township. Officers responded to the 200 block of Amishtown Road. The victims reported that while traveling east on Amishtown Road, they encountered a vehicle stopped in the road. A middle-aged male was standing outside the vehicle and approached the victims, waving a gun and yelling, “I’m going to kill you.” The victims continued past the man and subsequently heard three gunshots. The suspect’s vehicle was described as a gray, small car with a loud exhaust. Anyone with information about the incidents or a possible suspect is urged to contact New Holland Police Detective Heather Halstead at 717-354-4647 PSP Trooper Brian McNally at 717-290-1967.