Two Lancaster Bicyclist Accidents Investigated

LANCASTER – Lancaster Police are investigating two separate accidents involving bicyclists. The first happened Saturday, April 5 around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of E. Chestnut and N. Shippen Streets. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male cyclist who was unresponsive and suffering from a serious head injury. He was rushed to the hospital. His current condition is unknown. The driver of the involved vehicle stayed on scene while officers located footage showing the cyclist riding the wrong way on N. Shippen, striking the rear passenger side bed of the truck traveling on E. Chestnut. The second incident happened about a half hour later at the intersection of Hershey Avenue and Wabank Street. The cyclist, an adult male, suffered a fractured leg and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene. Video indicated the cyclist was at fault, entering the intersection on an e-bike without activated lights while wearing dark clothing. The driver reported being unable to see the cyclist in the road. Charges are pending for both incidents.