Two Individuals Rescued After Fall Into Chocolate Tank

ELIZABETHTOWN (AP) — Two people were rescued after they somehow fell into a partially filled chocolate tank while doing maintenance work at a candy factory in Pennsylvania. The incident at the Mars Wrigley plant in Elizabethtown occurred shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday. Officials say the two people work for an outside contracting firm and it’s not clear how they fell into the tank. Emergency responders were able to free the pair by cutting a hole in the bottom of the tank. It wasn’t clear if either person was injured, but they were taken to hospitals to be evaluated. Their names and further details on their conditions were not disclosed. The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident.