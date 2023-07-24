Two Harrisburg Shootings Investigated

HARRISBURG – Police in Harrisburg are investigating two separate shootings that occurred over the weekend. On Sunday July 23 around 12:15 a.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of Market Street for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, they located an adult male victim that was suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. On Saturday July 22 around 1 a.m., officers responded to the area of South 16th and Chestnut Streets for a report of shots fired and a person struck. Upon arrival, police located an adult female victim suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced deceased. Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.