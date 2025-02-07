Two Gender Protection Measure Proposed

HARRISBURG – Sen. Doug Mastriano of Adams & Franklin Counties has introduced the “Two Gender Protection Act” that would emphasize the importance of using clear and accurate language in state policies. The legislation would recognize that women are biologically female and men are biologically male. Senate Bill 213 would mandate that state government use “sex” instead of “gender” in official communications and require that all state-issued identification documents accurately reflect a person’s biological sex as identified at birth. The bill would allow state institutions, schools, and other state-funded locations the option to provide gender-neutral bathrooms and changing areas, ensuring these facilities remain completely private and separate from single-sex spaces. The bill has been referred to the Senate State Government Committee for consideration.