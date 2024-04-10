Two Found Dead In Lancaster County Home

LANCASTER COUNTY- Police in Lancaster County are investigating a fatal shooting. Officers responded around 4:05 a.m. today to the 300 block of Sun Hill Road in Penn Township. Upon arrival, officers discovered two adults, one male and one female, both deceased inside a home. Their identities have not been released. A preliminary investigation suggested the couple had been involved in a domestic argument, resulting in the reported shooting. The incident has been contained and there are no immediate concerns associated with public safety. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Northern Lancaster County Regional Police at 717-733-0965 or Lancaster County Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-322-1913.