Two Fatal Fires In York County

YORK COUNTY – Two people died in two separate York County fires yesterday afternoon. Fire crews were called to the 1300 block of Roundtop Road in Warrington Township and discovered the body of a 72-year-old woman who died at the scene. The second fire occurred in the first block of Juniper Road in Peach Bottom Township. Authorities say a 71-year-old man was found in his residence. Neither of the victims have been identified. PSP Fire Marshals are investigating the cause of both fires.