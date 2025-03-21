Two Fatal Crashes In York County

YORK COUNTY – Two separate crashes yesterday in York County have claimed two lives. The first happened around 12:50 a.m. at Lincoln Highway and N. Lake Road in Paradise Township. A 61-year-old man was westbound on Lincoln Highway and crossed into the path of an eastbound tractor trailer. The victim was not identified. Northern York County Regional Police are investigating. The second happened shortly before 2 a.m. in the 2300 block of Steltz Road in New Freedom. A 29-year-old male was traveling south when he lost control, struck a tree, and hit the fill valve of a propane tank. The unidentified driver died at the scene. PSP York is investigating that accident.