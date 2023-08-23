Two Fatal Crashes In Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY – Two separate fatal crashes that occurred yesterday in Lancaster County are under investigation. The first happened around 2:22 p.m. as authorities were dispatched to a head-on collision on West 28th Division Highway (Route 322) in Penn Township. Upon arrival, officers found multiple people injured and one person deceased. Those that were injured were transported to area hospitals for treatment. Their identities have not been released. The second crash happened around 8:36 p.m. in the 1100 block of Kleinfeltersville Road in Clay Township. Units found a single vehicle crash in which the driver of the vehicle was deceased. Their identity has not been released. Northern Lancaster County Regional Police is investigating both crashes.