Two Education Related Bills Pass PA Senate Panel

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate Education Committee has advanced bipartisan legislation to provide more education options to children in low-performing public schools. Senate Bill 795 would establish the Pennsylvania Award for Student Success or PASS Program to provide students in low-performing schools with scholarships to attend the school of their choice. During Gov. Shapiro’s budget address earlier this year, he referenced his continued support for scholarships that let poor families in struggling school districts put their kids in the best position for them to succeed – whether that’s paying for extra tutoring, books and computers, or going to another school. The committee also approved House Bill 1097 which would require a moment of silence to remember the events of September 11, 2001 in schools every year. The bill also requires the Department of Education to develop model curriculum about the significance and impact of 9/11. Both bills now advance to the full state Senate.